All women judge Bench to hear case on Women’s Day

For the first time, a Full Bench of the Kerala High Court comprising three women judges will hear a case on International Women's Day.

Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V. and Justice M.R. Anitha will hear a petition by the State government seeking to review a Full Bench verdict which held that the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee (GDMC) had no power to make contributions from the Devaswom fund either to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or to any other government agencies under the provision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act.

The verdict was earlier delivered by a Full Bench comprising Justice Hariprasad (since retired), Justice Anu Sivaraman, and Justice M.R. Anitha.

The Full Bench had held that all the properties, including movable and immovable properties and money, dedicated to or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan or any property acquired in any manner by the Guruvayur Devaswom shall vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan, consecrated in the Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur.