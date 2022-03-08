All-women HC Bench holds sitting

A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court comprising three women judges held a sitting to hear a case on the International Women’s Day.

The Bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V. and Justice M.R . Anitha heard the arguments on a petition by the State government seeking to review a Full Bench verdict holding that the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee had no power to contribute amounts from the Devaswom fund either to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or to any other government agencies under the provision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act.

When the petition was taken up for hearing, Special Government Pleader M.R. Sreelatha appeared for the government and made submissions.