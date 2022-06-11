All vulnerable coastal segments will be protected, says Pinarayi

Tetrapods being constructed for deployment along the Chellanam coast on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

June 11, 2022

₹5,300-crore project being implemented for 10 sea erosion hotspots

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that all vulnerable segments along the Kerala coast would be protected, and that the State government was in the process of implementing a ₹5,300-crore project, including provisions for Chellanam, for 10 sea erosion hotspots.

“Chellanam has been a cause for great pain for the entire Kerala,” he said, adding that the ongoing work to protect the panchayat from sea erosion would address the issue comprehensively. The entire coastal segment up to Fort Kochi will come under the project.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating the first phase of the ₹344-crore seawall erection project using tetrapods in Chellanam panchayat, which has borne the brunt of cyclone Okhi and periodic sea swells. Around 30,000 tetrapods have already been cast, and 20% of the first phase of work for 6.6 km has been completed.

The Chief Minister said Kerala had been a been a victim of climate change. “Several natural calamities have struck the State. But the government will make efforts to offer protection to the life and livelihood,” he added.

He said the Samudra Suraksha programme to provide safety equipment to fishers with a 75% grant component and efforts to rehabilitate fishers’ families under the ‘Punergeham’ project were under way. More than 1,200 homes have already been built under the programme for rehabilitation, and more than 2,300 families have already registered the land that they have identified.

Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine said Chellanam would be a model for the whole of Kerala once the seawall erection work was completed. He added that around 65 km of the coast would come under protection along the Kerala coast.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, and K.J. Maxi, MLA, were among those who spoke at the function held at St. Mary’s School premises at South Chellanam.