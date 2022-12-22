All venues of Kochi biennale to be open from December 23

December 22, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main venue in Aspinwall House

The Hindu Bureau

All the venues of the fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale will be open to the public from Friday onwards. Aspinwall House, Anand Warehouse, and Pepper House, which were not opened to the art enthusiasts on the inaugural day on December 12 due to a variety of organisational challenges, will now be opened.

A flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main venue in Aspinwall House at 12 noon. Shubigi Rao, curator for this edition of the event, will lead a ‘walkthrough’ which will be attended by all participants including the artists. They will hold interactions while experiencing the various categories of artworks, installations, and exhibitions. The public will be allowed entry from 10 a.m. The main exhibition ‘In our veins flow ink and fire’ will feature 87 art works belonging to artists from nearly 40 countries. Entry to the biennale is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US