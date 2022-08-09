All shutters of Edamalayar dam opened; low-lying areas along Periyar on alert

District administration makes arrangements to shift families residing close to the banks to relief camps, if required

Two shutters of the Edamalayar dam under KSEB was opened on August 9 to let out excess water. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The low-lying regions along the Periyar river have been placed on high alert after the four shutters of the Edamalayar dam were opened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

About 350 cumecs would be released as the authorities remained hopeful that the Periyar would be able to hold the additional influx of water from the reservoirs. The water released from the dam is expected to reach areas like Aluva and Eloor in the evening. The district administration has made arrangements to shift the families residing close to the banks to the relief camps, if required.

A preliminary assessment made by the Irrigation department stated that the water level has not gone up, despite the influx following the opening of the shutters at Edamalayar. The water level at the Marthandavarma, Mangalappuzha and Kalady bridges was below the flood warning level at 4 p.m. The situation was similar at the river gauge station at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha river.

The water level at the Edamalayar reservoir was 164.71 m at 4 p.m. against the full reservoir level of 169 m at 4 p.m. District Collector Renu Raj said the situation was under control, but families near the banks of the Periyar should remain alert.

All the shutters at the Bhoothathankettu barrage have been kept open above water level. A total of 1,600 to 1,700 cumecs have been released from Bhoothathankettu from 12 noon onwards. The authorities have permitted the Kerala State Electricity Board to release the water from Edamalayar up to a maximum of 350 cumecs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The impact of the influx from the Cheruthoni dam would also be clear in the low-lying regions by evening.