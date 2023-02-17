All set for smooth conduct of Sivarathri festival at Aluva Manappuram

February 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Thousands are expected to turn up at the Sivarathri festival at Aluva Manappuram on Saturday as it is being held in a full-fledged manner after two years following the pandemic.

All arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the ritual of paying obeisance to the forefathers that will get under way at ‘balitharas’ set up along the banks of the Periyar River. The Aluva municipality and the district administration have initiated measures to regulate the crowd.

The trade fair and amusement park, which were not held in view of the COVID-19 situation, are expected to attract hundreds turning up at the venue. A temporary footbridge has been constructed over the Periyar River to ease the crowd and ensure the smooth movement of people reaching the site.

A ferry service will be available from Manelikadavu at Thannipuzha on the opposite bank of Aluva Manappuram. Around 1,200 police personnel have been posted on duty as part of the security arrangements. Fire tenders, scuba divers, and volunteers are also part of the team. CCTV facility has been set up in key areas. Kerala Water Authority will ensure the supply of drinking water. Officials of Excise, Taluk Supply Office, Legal Metrology, Food Safety, and Motor Vehicles department will be part of the squads deployed at the venue. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 120 additional services to Manappuram.