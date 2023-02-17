HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All set for smooth conduct of Sivarathri festival at Aluva Manappuram

Around 1,200 police personnel posted on duty; KSRTC to operate 120 additional services

February 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ernakulam District collector Renu Raj inspecting the arrangements at Aluva Manappuram for the smooth conduct of Sivarathri. She’s accompanied by Aluva Rural SP, Vivek Kumar and Executive Magistrate Sunil Mathew 

Ernakulam District collector Renu Raj inspecting the arrangements at Aluva Manappuram for the smooth conduct of Sivarathri. She’s accompanied by Aluva Rural SP, Vivek Kumar and Executive Magistrate Sunil Mathew  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands are expected to turn up at the Sivarathri festival at Aluva Manappuram on Saturday as it is being held in a full-fledged manner after two years following the pandemic.

All arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the ritual of paying obeisance to the forefathers that will get under way at ‘balitharas’ set up along the banks of the Periyar River. The Aluva municipality and the district administration have initiated measures to regulate the crowd.

The trade fair and amusement park, which were not held in view of the COVID-19 situation, are expected to attract hundreds turning up at the venue. A temporary footbridge has been constructed over the Periyar River to ease the crowd and ensure the smooth movement of people reaching the site.

A ferry service will be available from Manelikadavu at Thannipuzha on the opposite bank of Aluva Manappuram. Around 1,200 police personnel have been posted on duty as part of the security arrangements. Fire tenders, scuba divers, and volunteers are also part of the team. CCTV facility has been set up in key areas. Kerala Water Authority will ensure the supply of drinking water. Officials of Excise, Taluk Supply Office, Legal Metrology, Food Safety, and Motor Vehicles department will be part of the squads deployed at the venue. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 120 additional services to Manappuram.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.