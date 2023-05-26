All schools in Ernakulam to set up waste management systems this academic year

May 26, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

All schools in the district will be asked to set up waste treatment systems for treating biodegradable waste during this academic year.

This has been set as one of the goals of the school-based campaign being planned by the Nava Kerala Mission. The district panchayat and other local bodies have already come forward to fund waste treatment systems in schools.

“We have 58 high schools and as many higher secondary schools under our jurisdiction. We will fund all these schools to set up waste treatment systems out of the ₹50 lakh we have set apart for waste management in general,” said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

The setting up of waste treatment systems will be made applicable to all schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools. Funding will be made available for government schools through local bodies, while private schools will have to mobilise resources on their own. Schools will have to set up waste treatment systems at least by October. A meeting of school heads will be held to discuss the matter on Monday.

“Schools will be free to choose either biobins or biogas plants. Besides, schools will be asked to make available three separate bins for collecting plastic, paper, and other non-biodegradable waste separately. While those fit for recycling will be recycled, the rest will have to be handed over to the agency concerned for scientific treatment,” said S. Renjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

Year-long-campaign

A campaign on waste management that will last through the academic year will also be held in schools. This will start with Praveshnolsavam, which will be held in compliance with the green protocol.

“An oath with the theme ‘My waste, my responsibility’ will also be administered to students either during Praveshanolsavam or on June 5 marking World Environment Day. Besides, students will be encouraged to clean up school premises and their immediate neighbourhood outside the campuses,” said Ms. Renjini.

The district-level trophy for the best school in terms of waste management will be presented on the basis of a twin evaluation to be held at the beginning and end of the academic year. This is to ensure that best practices are followed and not just introduced and then forgotten.

Meanwhile, constituency-level awards for schools with the best waste management practices are also being announced. For instance, Kunnathunadu MLA P.V. Sreenijin has already declared such an award.