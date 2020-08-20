All residents of destitute home recover from COVID-19

People above 60 years of age urged not to venture out

All residents of Karunalayam at Thrikkakara, a home for the elderly and destitute, affected by SARS-CoV-2 tested negative on Thursday.

Fifty-one persons at the home, which was converted into a first-line treatment centre, were tested positive in the last week of July. District Collector S. Suhas said on Thursday that all the infected had recovered.

An analysis of the infected people in the district revealed that 163 persons were aged above 60. They included patients who could be classified as symptomatic to severe categories. Mr. Suhas urged those above 60 years not to venture out, especially for Onam purchase in view of the health risks.

Nearly 65% of the total infected are in the asymptomatic category. As many as 150 of the positive cases are children below 10 years. This is 11% of those who tested positive.