All quiet on demolition front; officials upbeat

For the Maradu Municipality and its residents, it is a feeling difficult to describe.

Some fears were assuaged on Saturday after two residential apartment complexes were brought down without any hiccups. But two more crucial buildings remained to be razed. One of them, Golden Kayaloram, was located perilously close to an anganwadi, giving sleepless nights to Municipal Chairperson T.H. Nadeera and her colleagues, especially North Kundannoor councillor T.K. Devarajan.

“It is a quiet end to weeks of preparations,” he said on Sunday after Golden Kayaloram came down in a cloud of dust but without damaging the anganwadi and a massive residential complex under construction in the neighbouring compound. Mr. Devarajan recalled that he was also instrumental in bringing up environmental rule violations by the buildings that were brought down over two days.

Ajitha Kumari, councillor representing Ward 23 (Shantivanam), said she was happy with the way the demolition work progressed. Jain Coral Cove, located in Ward 23, was the largest of the apartment complexes, and real expertise was needed to bring it down accurately. At the end, it was brought down without even harming the compound wall in a major way, said Ms. Ajitha Kumari. She added that the demolition was so accurate that there was sufficient ground for a vehicle to move between the heap of rubble and the waterbody, which is just around six metres away from the foundation.

Ms. Nadeera was more than happy that the buildings were brought down with great technical finesse and without causing harm to humans as well as to structures in the neighbourhood. She lauded the engineers for carrying out the demolition so closely resembling the plans that were drawn up and revised several times before implementation.

Strong deterrent

Ms. Nadeera said the demolitions should be seen as a deterrent and a stern warning to violators of building and environmental rules.

The pulling down of the structures is a lesson for people, especially for construction projects in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Those at the helm of the municipality in the 2005-2006 period and unscrupulous officials were primarily responsible for the apartments being torn down. Good many residents were unaware of the violations by builders, she contended.

“There are far too many apartments and other buildings which have cropped up across the length and breadth of Kerala with scant regard to norms. They pose grave threat to the environment since they have been built in wetlands, which are massive storehouses of water, or in agriculture lands. Their promoters hitherto thought that they could bend rules using money power. Many buildings, including commercial structures, are being built despite local bodies issuing stop memo,” Ms. Nadeera said.

She added that such demolitions and all the allied troubles could be prevented if officials did not bow down to pressure.

On minor damage sustained by structures in the vicinity following the pulling down of Golden Kayaloram apartments, she hoped the demolition contractor, insurance company concerned, and the Government would compensate their owners.