All quiet in Thoppumpady

Thoppumpady, the business hub of West Kochi, has been locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19. The impact is visible with shops being shut down and people not moving about freely.

The fishing harbour at the heart of business activities in the town has been at a standstill since the annual trawling ban came into effect in early June. “The harbour is quiet and no business transactions take place,” said V.D. Majeendran, a veteran fisheries trade union leader.

He said that daily retail business had suffered a setback with the COVID-19 outbreak and it continued to affect people.

K.K. Kunjachan, councillor, said that the town had been closed down and there was only a little movement of people and vehicles in the area though vehicles were allowed to pass through the main roads leading to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.