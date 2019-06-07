All nine accused in bank fraud case convicted

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Special Judge II, Ernakulam, on Thursday convicted all nine accused in a bank fraud case involving the forgery of a Letter of Credit and siphoning off nearly ₹5 crore.

The court found the accused guilty under various provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Prosecution case

The prosecution case was that the accused persons forged a Letter of Credit in the name of the Union Bank of India and submitted it to SBI Global Factors Limited (SBIGFL), a Central public sector company, and siphoned off ₹4.91 crore.

Line diverted

The accused adopted the strategy of diverting the telephone line of Union Bank of India so that SBIGFL could not detect the fraud committed by them, read the verdict.

Conspiracy

The prosecution case was that the first accused M/s Greenwood India, through its partners Somaraj N. Nair and Anantha Narayana Bhat, the second and third accused, entered into a criminal conspiracy with six other persons in Kochi between May and September 2011 to cheat SBIGFL.