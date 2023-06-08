ADVERTISEMENT

All India Bar Association seeks changes in appointment process of judges

June 08, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Bar Association has demanded changes in the judicial appointment process to High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Adish C. Aggarwala, chairman of the association, urged the government to appoint judges to the Supreme Court and the High Court only on merit.

All the court proceedings shall be video-recorded and preserved in the judicial file of the case concerned, he suggested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Only sitting judges shall be appointed in tribunals and commissions. A cooling period of two years shall be introduced for judges to be appointed in commissions or tribunals after retirement from service. The cooling period shall be a minimum five years for the judges to take up political assignments, he suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US