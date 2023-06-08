All India Bar Association seeks changes in appointment process of judges

June 08, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The All India Bar Association has demanded changes in the judicial appointment process to High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Adish C. Aggarwala, chairman of the association, urged the government to appoint judges to the Supreme Court and the High Court only on merit.

All the court proceedings shall be video-recorded and preserved in the judicial file of the case concerned, he suggested.

Only sitting judges shall be appointed in tribunals and commissions. A cooling period of two years shall be introduced for judges to be appointed in commissions or tribunals after retirement from service. The cooling period shall be a minimum five years for the judges to take up political assignments, he suggested.