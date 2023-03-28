All households in Ernakulam to be brought under doorstep collection of waste by Haritha Karma Sena

March 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

A campaign is under way to identify households not yet covered by doorstep collection of waste by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) and to bring them into the fold.

This is one of the many activities being undertaken on the instructions of the State government to extend HKS services across all local bodies to help the district comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Efforts are also on to free public spaces of recklessly dumped garbage heaps. “We are in the process of preparing a list of public places prone to the scourge of waste dumping. It will be further divided into sites that can be freed of waste through volunteer services and those needing greater interventions like deployment of machines. It is part of the larger goal of making the State garbage-free,” said S. Renjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government proposes to turn public spaces waste-free by making it a popular movement by roping in volunteers, residents associations, and traders. “The idea is to constitute local-level monitoring committees to ensure that public places freed of waste do not turn dumping spaces again,” said Ms. Renjini.

An enforcement squad led by the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government department and also including the Suchitwa Mission has stepped up efforts to identify and penalise those responsible for reckless dumping of waste, including pollution of waterbodies. The squad will also inspect the material collection facilities of local bodies.

Steps will also be taken to ensure that rendering plants for treatment of abattoir waste are being properly operated in the district.

Besides, measures will be taken to ensure that households adopt appropriate techniques such as composting for treatment of waste at source. High-rise apartments and gated communities should also have facilities for treatment at source in place. They should make arrangements with accredited agencies for handing over non-biodegradable waste. In places with high-density population such as colonies, the possibility of community composting methods will be explored.