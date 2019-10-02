All-girls troupe gears up to perform Chavittunatakam

Britto Vincent from Fort Kochi is much elated over the way his wards are practising to perform a part of ‘Karalman Charitam’ Chavittunatakam. He is elated because his wards are the youngest he has trained so far. The ten U.P. school, all-girl troupe has been drawn from Holy Family School, Thrissur, as they prepare for an arts festival being organised by the Catholic Students’ League.

The Chavittunatakam version of ‘Karalman Charitam’, story of Charlemagne or Charles the Great, has acquired a niche for itself in the world of performing arts in the State.

Britto said that it was initially a big task to instruct the children in the ways of Chavittunatakam and the importance of rhythm and music in the dance-drama form.

“However, they have picked up the threads and are doing well,” he said .

The 20-minute part of ‘Karalaman Charitam’ that will be performed by the students centres around events in Jerusalem around the personality of Charlemagne.