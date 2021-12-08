All eyes on Gandhi Nagar as bypoll result to be declared today

Outcome in CPI(M) stronghold unlikely to affect power equations in corporation

The Gandhi Nagar Division will have a new civic representative by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The results of the bypoll, which was held on Tuesday, will be out during the morning hours of Wednesday.

It was estimated that 68.34% of the voters in the division exercised their franchise on the polling day. During the last polling, 52% of the voters had cast their votes.

In the Edapallichira division of the Piravam municipality, 85.62% of voters exercised their franchise.

It was the death of CPI(M) councillor K.K. Sivan that warranted the bypoll in the division. Though the outcome of the poll would not have a direct bearing on the balance of power in the Kochi Corporation, a win would help the ruling LDF assert itself in the 74-member council. A win would also help the LDF and the CPI(M) shrug off the political setback following the shifting of the loyalty of one of its councillor M.H.M. Ashraf to the UDF. The LDF had fielded Bindu Sivan, the wife of Sivan, to retain the seat.

Peeved at the CPI(M) leadership for its reluctance to consider him for the post of chairman of the Town Planning Standing Committee, Mr. Ashraf had moved over to the UDF and won the election to the post of the chairman of the Comittee with the support of the UDF councillors.

At the same time, a win in the Gandhi Nagar division, which has long been treated as a stronghold of the CPI(M), will provide enough ammunition for the UDF in its battle to come back to the power.

Though the UDF had put up an impressive performance in the last civic polls in the district, it had lost the Kochi Corporation by a slender margin. A win will also mark the return of P.D. Martin, the general secretary of the District Congress Committee, to electoral politics, which suffered a set back during the last election when he suffered a defeat at the hands of Sivan.