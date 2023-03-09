All employees have accepted part payment of salary, RTC tells HC

March 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the decision of the corporation to disburse salary in instalments has been accepted by all employees and that none of the 25,809 employees made any request for one-time payment.

The submission was made by counsel for the KSRTC Deepu Thankan when a petition seeking payment of salary at least before 5th of every succeeding month and challenging the KSRTC circular on payment of salary in part payment came up for hearing.

He submitted that half of the salary was paid on March 4 utilising ₹30 crore received from the government and ₹10 crore from the daily collection. None of the employees filed a consent letter as required by the circular seeking one-time payment of salary.

The KSRTC said the circular did not affect any rights of any employee and it was only an arrangement made for the smooth functioning of the corporation. The KSRTC pointed out that instead of delaying the payment of the entire salary, the corporation decided to pay the salary in two instalments for those who wanted the payment in advance i.e., before 10th of every month. Those who wanted full payment were asked to submit a consent letter as stipulated in the circular.