All corrupt officials will be weeded out: Pinarayi

CM inaugurates awareness week celebrations and eight projects of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that there are a few in the government service who continued to remain corrupt.

The government will weed out such rot from the system, he said while inaugurating the awareness week celebrations and eight projects of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Blaming the corrupt officials for denying the public their right to avail government services without paying bribe or any other favour, Mr. Vijayan said that the vigilance officials must find such corrupt officials and initiate stringent action. “The presence of middle-men has come to the government’s notice in some offices. They should be kept away from the government system, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled the recent operations carried out by the vigilance wing in Higher Secondary, Local Self government and Public Works departments while reminding the officials to spread it to other departments. The actions by officials like delaying file work purposefully and misguiding the public on their rights to get government services also come under the purview of corruption, he said.

Mr. Vijayan suggested sustained follow-up action in reports of corruption filed by the vigilance. The details of the cases and the status of investigation must be also made available to other departments, he said.