All city, mofussil KSRTC buses to call at Vyttila hub

Move a relief for passengers who travel to city from Goshree isles

All city and mofussil buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would call at Vyttila Mobility Hub to ensure optimal connectivity for passengers, it was decided at a meeting that was held here on Wednesday.

This will be in addition to the agency re-routing its existing services in order to ensure direct connectivity from Kodungaloor, Paravur, the Goshree Islands and other locales in the suburbs to the hub.

The decision was taken in view of the low patronage for many city buses and the recently introduced bypass feeder buses, discernible by their orange and white stripes, which were introduced in circular and other routes in the city. “There was demand from different quarters to augment direct city connectivity of KSRTC buses from the Goshree isles and towns in the vicinity, since private buses from these areas had to terminate their services at High Court Junction,” official sources said.

From here, commuters had to board alternative buses or rely on other modes of commute to reach their destination in the city. They will considerably benefit from KSRTC operating direct services from these areas to the hub and other areas, they added.

The KMTA is yet to take a decision on permitting city entry of private buses from the Goshree region. The NATPAC had been vested with the responsibility of conducting a survey cum study on this aspect.

This resulted in the islanders demanding that the KSRTC introduce direct services from their region to the hub, Kakkanad, Thripunithura and other towns.

A tentative report readied by NATPAC earlier this year had suggested that the services of over 100 buses from the Goshree islands that halted their trip at High Court Junction, be extended to city routes. These buses generally waited for over an hour or so at the junction before their return trip.

The NATPAC suggested that their services be extended to MG Road, Kaloor, Kakkanad and Vyttila depending on their time slots, following which they can return to the High Court Junction and proceed back to the isles.