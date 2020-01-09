All arrangements in place for demolition: District Police Chief

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare has said that all arrangements are in place for the demolition of the four residential apartment complexes at Maradu on Saturday and Sunday.

He added that the engineers involved in setting the stage for the demolition work had done a good job.

Mr. Sakhare was speaking to reporters after visiting Alfa Serene and H2O Holy Faith complexes with engineers and officials including Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer Snehil Kumar Singh.

“The safety of people cannot be compromised, and we will leave no stone unturned,” he said, explaining the arrangements.

Hotel being evacuated

He pointed out that the authorities were also evacuating a five-star hotel within the 200-metre perimeter of the structures being demolished to ensure that no person was affected.

He added that there would be minimum traffic disruption on the demolition day, and that all instructions should be heeded to ensure the safety of people. There will be a rehearsal of protocols to be followed on Friday to ensure that everything is ready for the demolition day, the officer said.

Sufficient number of police personnel and officials will be deployed near the site to ensure that all aspects are taken care of, Mr. Sakhare added.