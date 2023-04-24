All accused acquitted in Malankara Varghese murder case

April 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A CBI Special Court here on Monday acquitted all the accused in the case relating to the murder of T.M. Varghese, aka Malankara Varghese, a member of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church’s managing committee in Perumbavoor in 2002.

As many as 19 persons, including Fr. Varghese Thekkekara, priest and the manager of the Angamaly diocese of the Jacobite Church, had been arraigned as accused in the case. Varghese, alias Malankara Varghese, was hacked to death by a gang of persons outside a car workshop on the MC Road, near Perumbavoor, on December 5, 2002.

CBI investigation

Though business rivalry was initially suspected, Varghese’s relatives expressed doubt about the involvement of the rival Church faction leaders and demanded a CBI probe. The CBI took over the investigation following a High Court directive in 2007 on his wife’s petition. Fr. Varghese Thekkekara, was arrested on the basis of a statement given by Joy Varghese, alias Cement Joy, an accused, who, according to the CBI, had hired people to murder Varghese.

The prosecution case was that the gang was hired by a group of persons belonging to the Jacobite faction to finish off Varghese as part of the continuing friction between the two Church factions. Three independent witnesses had turned hostile during the trial.

Meanwhile, Malankara Association Secretary Biju Oommen termed the verdict unexpected and said an appeal would be filed against it before the High Court.