All above 60 to get jab by April 6

KOCHI

20 March 2021 00:28 IST

190 recoveries, 185 new cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 185 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Twelve people tested positive in Thripunithura, and six each in Elamakkara, Thrikkakara, Varapuzha, and Vyttila. One health worker was infected.

As many as 190 people tested negative on Friday, and 2,854 people are recovering from the infection. While 2,301 people are recovering at home, 31 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 24 at PVS Hospital, 11 at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and 145 at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 22 people are recuperating, and 72 patients are admitted at SLTCs.

A total of 10,550 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 5,882 samples were collected.

Fall in TPR

District Collector S. Suhas said in an online briefing that the test positivity rate (TPR) for the district had fallen to 2.6%. A total of 47 patients were admitted to the ICU.

The district administration was attempting to vaccinate all people over 60 years by April 6, before the election, the Collector said. The total population above 60 years in Ernakulam is 4,72,213. Of them, 1,09,076 people had already taken the shot. On Thursday, 12,143 doses were administered to the elderly. Private hospitals administered 4,995 doses on Thursday. The district would henceforth try to achieve a target of around 20,000 doses per day.

A total of 120 hospital-based vaccination centres were currently functioning in both the government and private sector. As many as 75 government institutions were administering the vaccine and this would be increased to 90 institutions next week. In larger institutions such as the Government Medical College Hospital, the General Hospital, and District Hospital, more sessions would be planned to administer around 300 doses per day at such centres. At the taluk hospitals and Women and Child Hospital, around 200 doses would be administered daily. At community health centres, family health centres, and urban primary health centres, a minimum of 100 doses would be available daily.

Mass camps

Mass vaccination camps are running at seven locations – Amrita Arts and Science College, YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road, Holy Family School in Angamaly, Chathiath Girls School, Fathima Central School in Piravom, Muvattupuzha Town Hall and the Pallath Raman Cultural Centre at Fort Kochi. Five new mass centres will begin soon and one mass vaccination centre will be readied in every municipality.

A total of 3,300 residents of old-age homes will be prioritised to receive the vaccine.