All about ‘new normal’ under one umbrella
“Our New Earth”, a microsite for supporting individuals to function constructively as they try to make sense of the “new normal” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has been launched by Aster DM Healthcare. .
“As people across the world continue to face daily challenges as a result of the pandemic, it is vital that we make our own well-being the number one priority on our task list,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.
The site is available at https://ournew.earth/
