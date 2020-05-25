All about ‘new normal’ under one umbrella

KOCHI

25 May 2020 22:33 IST

“Our New Earth”, a microsite for supporting individuals to function constructively as they try to make sense of the “new normal” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has been launched by Aster DM Healthcare. .

“As people across the world continue to face daily challenges as a result of the pandemic, it is vital that we make our own well-being the number one priority on our task list,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

The site is available at https://ournew.earth/

