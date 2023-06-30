HamberMenu
Alexander Thomas is new executive chairman of KELSA

June 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Alexander Thomas

Kerala High Court judge Alexander Thomas has been appointed as executive chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA). He succeeds Justice S.V.N. Bhatti who took over as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He was appointed as additional judge on January 23, 2014 and made a permanent judge with effect from March 10, 2016. Before being appointed as a judge, he had served as Senior Government Pleader, Standing Counsel for Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, Railway Ministry, and the Kerala Public Service Commission.

