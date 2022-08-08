Kochi

Alert sounded on banks of Periyar

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 08, 2022 23:05 IST
There is no need to panic although the water level in the Periyar is likely to rise by Tuesday noon, when the shutters of the Edamalayar reservoir are opened along with that of more shutters of the Idukki reservoir, District Collector Renu Raj has said.

Still, people living on either side of the river ought to remain vigilant. A total of 500 cumecs of water is expected to be released from the reservoir at Idukki and 50 to 100 cumecs from Edamalayar, which would end up in the Periyar.

Also Read
More water released from dams in Kerala

With a green alert being sounded for Ernakulam on Tuesday and the rain taking a respite, the Irrigation Department is hopeful that the Periyar would be able to hold the additional influx of water from the reservoirs. A total of 300 cumecs of water is already being released from Idukki, from Monday evening.

Ms. Raj, who chaired a meeting here on Monday, directed officials of the departments concerned to make mike announcements on either side of the Periyar and to be on duty, although Tuesday is a holiday. The Irrigation Department has readied a system to keep tab of water level rise in the river, downstream from Neriamangalam.

Curbs have been placed on tourists and on people taking a bath or swimming in the river. A 21-member team from National Disaster Response Force has arrived in the district.

