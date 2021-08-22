Alert locals foil bid to rob bank at Perumbavoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam

An attempt to rob the Kerala Gramin Bank branch at Maruthu Junction in Perumbavoor on the Aluva-Munnar road on Saturday midnight was foiled, thanks to alert raised by local people.

The Perumbavoor police said the bank is housed in the same building above the Bank of Baroda branch where a woman died after she rammed a glass door a year ago. The robber(s) gained access to the first floor using a ladder and attempted drilling a hole on the rear wall of the bank. Seeing this, those at a catering unit nearby alerted the bank’s security guard over phone.

Woman dead

A woman from Karukapally who reportedly jumped into a well on August 18 reportedly due to financial distress, died at a private hospital at Kolenchery, where she was admitted, on Saturday.

The Puthencruz police identified the deceased as Sindhu, 45. People in distress or having suicidal tendencies could call toll-free helpline 1056.

Body washed ashore

The body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found washed ashore at Varappuzha on Saturday. The body was found stuck in the mud, in a partly decomposed state. The approximately 167-cm-tall person was wearing a light blue shirt with dark blue stripes. There were no major external injuries that could raise suspicion. A post-mortem will be done to assess the cause of the death.

The body is kept at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Members of the public could share any relevant information with Varappuzha police station (0484-2513073).