Alencherry bound to comply with all bail conditions: HC

September 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, is bound by all conditions in the lower court order granting him bail in a case registered against him in connection with the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order recently while disposing of a petition filed by Joshy Varghese, the complainant in the case. When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for Mar Alencherry submitted that the petitioner would obey the conditions in the bail order.

The court further observed that if there was any violation of the condition, the petitioner was free to approach the court to cancel the bail.

