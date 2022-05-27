Alarming faecal contamination detected in Kalachalthodu

Spike in coliform presence points to indiscriminate discharge of septage into canal

An assessment of the ecological condition of Kalachalthodu near Thuthiyoor in Kakkanad after white froth was found in the second week of April has revealed alarming levels of faecal contamination.

The study was done by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) after residents and elected representatives suspected dumping of untreated wastewater and effluents into the canal that flows through wards 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 in Thrikkakara Municipality.

Samples showed that the total coliform count was around 3,10,000 cfu/100 ml. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the maximum permissible limit of faecal coliform in water used for organised outdoor bathing is 2,500 cfu/100 ml, while the desirable value is only 500 cfu/100 ml.

The spike in coliform presence points to indiscriminate discharge of septage into the canal. The PCB will now inspect nearby high-rises, households, and commercial establishments to identify the source of untreated sewage.

The assessment detected eutrophication (sudden increase in nutrients in a waterbody leading to outburst in algae, floating plants, microbes etc) owing to phosphorus pollution resulting in algal blooms. The depletion of oxygen was evident, as the value of dissolved oxygen in the canal was zero.

The board has recommended ensuring minimum water flow in the canal to improve its ecological status. It will share its findings with the Irrigation department, which is entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining water flow, especially in the summer season.