Alangad to be part of Kudumbashree’s start-up village entrepreneurship programme

April 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The novel programme is being launched as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Kudumbashree Mission

The Hindu Bureau

Ten blocks in the State, including Alangad in Ernakulam district, will see the launch of the Kudumbashree Startup Village Entrepreneurship Programme for the 2023-26 period.

The novel programme is being launched as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Kudumbashree Mission and the Micro Enterprises Conclave 2023, which ended here on Sunday.

The programme is being launched jointly by the Central and State governments through the Kudumbashree Mission. The basic aim of the programme is to build micro enterprises at the rural-level. Women empowerment and creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities are the other aims.

Along with Alangad, the other blocks covered by the programme are Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, Vettikkavala in Kollam, Koyipra in Pathanamthitta, Ettumannoor in Kottayam, Pazhayannoor in Thrissur, Thrithala in Palakkad, Perumpadappu in Malappuram, Kunnummel in Kozhikode, and Taliparamba in Kannur. These blocks will join 15 other blocks in the State where the programme is already on.

The functioning of Kudumbashree units, existing enterprises, and opportunities for future development have been taken into consideration while launching the programme in the new blocks, according to a communication from the Public Relations department here.

