Alangad panchayat on a mission to rebuild its sweet reputation

November 27, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

Alangad panchayat in Ernakulam is on a mission to rebuild a sweet reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once known for its sugarcane cultivation and processing, farmers in the panchayat are trying to bring back the crop, although in a small way under the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign launched across the State to increase farm output. The first of the sugarcanes were planted on St. mary’s Church premises on Saturday by a group of farmers led by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve as part of spreading farm activities in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency.

Sugarcane cultivation is being taken up under the aegis of the Alangad Service Cooperative Bank. As cropping activities began, farmers were given to understand the basics of sugarcane cultivation at a session led by scientists from the Sugarcane Research Centre at Thiruvalla.

An official of the Department of Agriculture said many of the old generation in Alangad panchayat recalled the glory of the village and its reputation as a sugarcane processing centre. It is believed that the remnants of sugarcane processing units can still be found at several homes in the village even now. Dusting them up will do a world of good for both farmers’ fortunes and the good name of the village, the official said.

A small plot of land with sugarcane on it was harvested early last month to find out if the crop would respond to the changing conditions, especially after the epic floods of August 2018. Scientists from the Sugarcane Research Centre in Coimbatore had helped the farmers with the know-how in cultivation and various other aspects.

While the Alangad experiment will also have the support of the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the utlimate aim is to bring back jaggery and market it under the Alangad brand name. It is expected that the Alangad jaggery will be able to find place in the Geographical Indication Registry.

The official said farmers in the village, nestled on the banks of the Periyar, had always been open to experiments. They had been trying out exotic fruits and vegetables in the past with some good results. The crops included vegetables such as golden pumpkin, butternut squash, and wild bitter gourd.