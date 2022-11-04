Akshaya entrepreneurs up in arms following alleged issue of forged certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of what is said to be a forged income certificate by a private citizen service centre at Kuzhupilly has yet again thrown light on the longstanding demand of Akshaya entrepreneurs to rein in such centres.

In the instant case, a youngster had approached the centre for an income certificate for admission to a Central University. “I was charged three times the fee charged by Akshaya entrepreneurs, and the certificate turned out to be forged,” said the youth.

“Scanning the QR Code on the certificate and verifying using the application showed two different addresses. One was an address from my panchayat while the other was from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

Akshaya Welfare Association had since then taken up the issue, lodging complaints with the District Collector and Munambam DySP.

“A majority of the public do not know that they can verify the credentials on the certificate. Forgery of government certificates is as serious or a graver offence than fake currency as it can lead to drainage of government revenue. For instance, manipulating the income threshold may bestow government benefits on ineligible applicants,” said Saljith P.R., secretary, Akshaya Welfare Association.

Such private centres trap unsuspecting victims by luring them with quick issue of certificates compared to Akshaya centres. These centres operate by exploiting the loophole offered by the citizen login facility under the open portal system facilitating people to apply for services on their own. A citizen login against a single Aadhaar card can be used for five persons and these centres use the Aadhaar card of a customer approaching them for four more transactions without his/her knowledge.

“This problem needs a lasting technical solution without restricting the open portal servic. We have already circulated an order among local bodies clarifying that only Akshaya Project is authorised to issue certificates on a commercial basis. Many such private centres also misuse the logo and branding of Akshaya to mislead people,” said Vishnu K. Mohan, district project manager in-charge of Ernakulam.

He said that in the instant case, the licence of the centre will be cancelled through the panchayat department and it will be shut down based on a police report.

“The certificate is a forged one and we have launched a preliminary inquiry. If the findings so warrant, we will register a case for forgery,” said M.K. Murali, Munambam DySP.