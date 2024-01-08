Akshaya entrepreneurs in a fix over uploading CMDRF applications received at Navakerala Sadas

January 08, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Akshaya entrepreneurs in Ernakulam who are already overburdened and reeling under non-revision of service fee over the past five years now have a fresh problem in their hands in the form of applications for relief under the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) received at Navakerala Sadas being diverted to them for uploading to the CMDRF portal.

With the Navakerala Sadas in four Assembly constituencies getting over only recently, the problem is only likely to worsen with a lot of applications remain yet to be processed before being forwarded to Akshaya centres from the village offices concerned. It is not the diversion of applications per se that is the problem since Akshaya entrepreneurs have been entrusted with uploading CMDRF applications even otherwise. Rather, it is the lack of clarity over the collection of service fee specific to Navakerala Sadas applications that is posing trouble for Akshaya entrepreneurs.

“Many of the applicants who approach us insist on doing it for free on the grounds that their applications were routed through the Navakerala Sadas. Already, the service fee of ₹20 per applicant for uploading applications to the CMDRF portal was paltry. It hardly covered the expenses considering that we have to scan a slew of documents, including bills and doctor’s certificates, which, as per the prevailing rates, would cost around ₹100. So, to forego even that negligible fee after spending our time and resources is unacceptable and is leading to needless arguments with applicants,” said Saljith Pattathanam, secretary, Akshaya Welfare Association.

Besides, applicants from the Navakerala Sadas seem to be under the impression that their problems have been addressed, and that they have been directed to Akshaya centres to collect documents to vouch for it. When explained that it was not the case and that their applications were being merely uploaded to the portal also create problems, he said.

The Akshaya authorities admitted that there was indeed a problem, and that there was insistence by taluk and village authorities to extend service for free to Navakerala Sadas applicants at Akshaya centres. “It is not possible to ask Akshaya entrepreneurs to deliver free service in the absence of any specific order or circular to that effect,” said Akshaya sources.

Also, in many cases, applications for aid under the CMDRF submitted at the Navakerala Sadas were without the requisite documents making their uploading to the portal impossible. When told that they will have to submit those documents further infuriates the applicants, leaving entrepreneurs at the receiving end.