AKG Centre attack case: accused granted bail

The Hindu Bureau  KOCHI
October 21, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress worker Jithin who had been arrested in connection with the purported hurling of a bomb at AKG Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Releasing the accused on bail, the court noted that there was no allegation that anyone was injured in the alleged incident. The petitioner was in custody from September 22 and investigation had progressed considerably. The police had also questioned him in custody and his further detention was not required for investigation.

The court asked him to execute a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the same amount and appear before the Crime Branch investigating officer of the Cantonment Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram, every Saturday at 11.00 a.m. till the filing of the chargesheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He shall not attempt to interfere with the investigation or influence or intimidate any witness. He shall not leave the jurisdictional limits of Thiruvananthapuram district without the prior permission of the jurisdictional court and not get involved in any other crime while on bail, the court directed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

If the petitioner violated any of the bail conditions, the investigating officer shall move the jurisdictional court for cancellation of bail, the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app