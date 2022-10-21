AKG Centre attack case: accused granted bail

Youth Congress worker Jithin who had been arrested in connection with the purported hurling of a bomb at AKG Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Releasing the accused on bail, the court noted that there was no allegation that anyone was injured in the alleged incident. The petitioner was in custody from September 22 and investigation had progressed considerably. The police had also questioned him in custody and his further detention was not required for investigation.

The court asked him to execute a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the same amount and appear before the Crime Branch investigating officer of the Cantonment Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram, every Saturday at 11.00 a.m. till the filing of the chargesheet.

He shall not attempt to interfere with the investigation or influence or intimidate any witness. He shall not leave the jurisdictional limits of Thiruvananthapuram district without the prior permission of the jurisdictional court and not get involved in any other crime while on bail, the court directed.

If the petitioner violated any of the bail conditions, the investigating officer shall move the jurisdictional court for cancellation of bail, the court said.