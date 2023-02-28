Akash, Jijo detained under KAAPA after classified as known rowdies, board to review their detention

February 28, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Akash Thillankeri and Jijo Thillankeri were detained by the police after classifying them as known rowdies under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007.

The detention attains significance in the wake of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) publicly disowning them recently. The duo, who had accused some of the Democratic Youth Federation of India and CPI(M) leaders of making them commit the offences for which they had been booked, lamented that the party let them down after the commission of the offences.

P. Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader in Kannur, whom the party had assigned the task of clarifying its position regarding the duo, had last week come down heavily on Akash and affirmed that he was not the party’s face in Thillenkeri village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The criminal antecedents of the two in the past seven years were considered for detention. Akash was accused in the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Vineesh and Youth Congress leader S.P. Shuhaib. Recently, he was booked under the Information Technology Act for insulting a woman online. Jijo had been accused of some minor offences. The detenus were shifted to the Kannur Central prison, according to the Muzhakkunnu police, which made the detention.

The Act empowers the government to provisionally order the detention of any known goonda or rowdy for six months to prevent them from committing any anti-social activities. The detention order can be revoked or modified by the government anytime.

The detention order shall be referred to the advisory board within three weeks of the detention. The board will get nine weeks to review the decision. N. Anilkumar, former judge of the Kerala High Court, is the chairperson of the board.

The board will hear the detenus as well as the detaining authority, the District Collector, the sponsoring authority, and the police before deciding on the case. The findings of the board are binding on the government.

Recently, the board had turned down the detention of Arjun Ayanki, a former DYFI activist and the key accused in the Karipur gold smuggling quotation case, as the offence charged against him was not on the list of scheduled offences defined in the Act.