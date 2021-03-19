AK-47, ammunition seized from boats off Lakshadweep

Kochi

19 March 2021 00:31 IST

Joint operation by Navy, Coast Guard and island administration

An AK-47 rifle, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and a substantial quantity of heroin were seized from three fishing boats, off the Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the Lakshadweep Administration on Thursday.

The vessels were intercepted on the basis of reliable information. A Dornier aircraft, usually used for extended maritime surveillance, which operated from the Southern Naval Command tracked seven fishing boats 90 nautical miles south west of Minicoy Islands during the past eight days. The aircraft passed regular inputs to Navy and Coast Guard personnel, who in close coordination with Lakshadweep Administration conducted a swift operation, intercepting three boats.

A probe is under way in which more agencies are likely to be involved. Further details are awaited.

Advertising

Advertising