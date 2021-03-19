Kochi

AK-47, ammunition seized from boats off Lakshadweep

An AK-47 rifle, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and a substantial quantity of heroin were seized from three fishing boats, off the Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the Lakshadweep Administration on Thursday.

The vessels were intercepted on the basis of reliable information. A Dornier aircraft, usually used for extended maritime surveillance, which operated from the Southern Naval Command tracked seven fishing boats 90 nautical miles south west of Minicoy Islands during the past eight days. The aircraft passed regular inputs to Navy and Coast Guard personnel, who in close coordination with Lakshadweep Administration conducted a swift operation, intercepting three boats.

A probe is under way in which more agencies are likely to be involved. Further details are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 12:32:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ak-47-ammunition-seized-from-boats-off-lakshadweep/article34103286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY