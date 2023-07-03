Ajitha Thankappan steps down as Thrikkakara municipal chairperson

July 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

After much dilly-dallying, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan stepped down from the post on Monday even as the United Democratic Front (UDF) continues to stare at the prospect of losing power after four Independent councillors, who supported it, teamed up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Ms. Thankappan, who was supposed to resign on June 27 in compliance with an intra-party agreement reached shortly after the local body polls, delayed it demanding that the District Congress Committee (DCC) discuss her complaints about her potential successor Radhamani Pillai, who she alleged had put up hurdles in governance by hobnobbing with the LDF. She claimed that the four Independent councillors who had kept the UDF in power had also raised similar demands and would not have switched sides if they were given a hearing.

“DCC didn’t address our grievances till the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee [KPCC] intervened, following which a meeting of the Congress parliamentary party has been scheduled for tomorrow. The Independent councillors approached the LDF as soon as I informed them that I would put in my papers on Monday. Notwithstanding the current situation, the UDF is likely to find a way to retain power,” said Ms. Thankappan, who claimed that there were 10 more councillors who held similar grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent councillors had moved a no-confidence motion against the UDF governing committee on Saturday. Omana Sabu, the lone woman among the Independent councillors, is set to contest the election to the chairperson’s post, that is likely to be held later this month. An agreement has also been reached among the rest about having split terms as vice chairperson. Another Independent councillor who had been with the LDF from the beginning opted out of sharing posts.

In the changed scenario, the LDF would have the support of 22 councillors with a slender majority of one. However, wooing a single councillor to their side is all the UDF will need to retain power.

M.K. Chandrababu, the Opposition leader, said their unconditional support to the Independent councillors is for corruption-free governance. He, however, dismissed reports of disagreements within the CPI(M) over joining hands with the Independents.

Meanwhile, differences of opinion have reportedly cropped up among the four Independent councillors, including over the mention of ‘corrupt governance’ in the no-confidence motion. This has reignited hope in the UDF camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.