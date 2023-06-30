Ajitha Thankappan reluctantly agrees to step down as Thrikkakara municipal chairperson

June 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

After much dilly-dallying when she even openly violated the official diktat of the District Congress Committee (DCC) to step down as the Thrikkakara municipal chairperson, the incumbent Ajitha Thankappan seems to have come around to the decision to put in her papers on Monday much to the relief of the DCC.

DCC president Muhammed Shiyas said Ms. Thankappan had officially informed that she would resign on Monday asking time till then to attend a camp of municipal chairpersons that had already been fixed. Any further delay, and the DCC would have been forced to take disciplinary action to save its own face.

While reluctantly admitting to her decision to relinquish the post, Ms. Thankappan, however, said a meeting of 11 councillors and four Congress rebels, who she claimed supported her, would be held shortly to decide the future course of action.

Ms. Thankappan of the Congress ‘I’ faction was supposed to make way for Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ faction on June 27 as per an agreement mediated by the DCC after the local body polls to split the tenure between the two for two-and-a-half-years each. A Congress Parliamentary Party meeting of the Thrikkakara Municipality attended by Mr. Shiyas and Uma Thomas, MLA, on the day before had asked her to honour it. Incidentally, Ms. Thankappan and her supporters gave the meeting a miss, which she later claimed was done unaware of the fact that Mr. Shiyas would be attending it.

Instead of complying with the party diktat, she, instead, went incommunicado on the day as the DCC was kept waiting for her resignation. Later, she said the baton could not be passed on to Ms. Pillai alleging her of hobnobbing with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in putting up hurdles in smooth governance. Ms. Thankappan demanded that her complaints about Ms. Pillai be addressed before she stepped down. The DCC, however, took the position that such grievances could be discussed once she honoured the agreement.

The DCC remains inclined towards going by the agreement in which case Ms. Pillai will succeed as the chairperson, and the ‘A’ faction is also adamant about it. However, a final decision may be left to a DCC meeting, which will be convened after receiving Ms. Thankappan’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the Opposition LDF keeps watching the churning within the Congress from the sidelines even as it keeps a tab on the actions of four Congress rebels on whose support the UDF rule hinges. While the LDF will not stake claim to the chairperson’s post, it remains open to lending support to rebels from outside.

“We will take the right decision at the right time,” was the strategic response of Opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu.

