Ajita Thankappan to lead Thrikkakara municipality

KOCHI

28 December 2020 01:22 IST

The Ernakulam district leadership has elected veteran Congress party councillor Ajita Thankappan to lead the Thrikkakara municipality in the first half of the five-year term during which the United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to rule the council. Radhamani Pillai, another veteran Congress party councillor, is likely to take the chairperson’s position in the second half.

The decision to share the position of the chairperson is the result of a settlement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions of the Congress party. While Ms. Thankappan is the ‘I’ group nominee, Ms. Pillai is the ‘A’ group nominee. The vice chairperson is likely to be K.K. Ibrahimkutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Congress block president Noushad Pellechi said there had been a general consensus on various issues and that the party district leadership met on Sunday to take decisions and air views on various issues.

Advertising

Advertising

The Thrikkakara municipality has a total of 43 members, of whom 21 are UDF councillors, 17 are LDF councillors and five are Congress party rebels.