AIYF protests against Modi govt.’s ‘duping’ of youth

April 24, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) organised a protest here on Monday against what it called the Narendra Modi government’s duping of young people and attempt to fool them in the name of ‘Yuvam 2023’.

‘Yuvam 2023’ is a meeting of young people with the Prime Minister. The AIYF claimed here that the Modi government was challenging the youth and democracy while there was rising unemployment in the country.

The AIYF welcomed the Prime Minister addressing young people, but going to meet them with prepared answers and written scripts was ridiculous. How could select questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followers reflect the problems of youth in the country, asked AIYF State president N. Arun.

The protesters raised slogans during a march that started at Ernakulam Public Library. It was stopped by the police in front of the BSNL office. It was followed by a protest meeting, inaugurated by Mr. Arun. AIYF district president P.K. Rajesh presided.