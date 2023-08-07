ADVERTISEMENT

AIYF demands inquiry into allegations against Ranjith

August 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has urged the government to conduct an inquiry into allegations made by filmmaker Vinayan that Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith had pressurised the members of the State film award jury not to consider his film Pathonpatham Noottandufor awards under any category.

A panel comprising members outside the Academy should be constituted to probe the allegations, said AIYF State president N. Arun and secretary T.T. Jismon here on Monday. They condemned the alleged intervention by Mr. Ranjith and blamed him for misusing his position for his personal interests. Mr. Ranjith had not yet responded, giving credence to the allegations, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US