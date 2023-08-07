HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIYF demands inquiry into allegations against Ranjith

August 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has urged the government to conduct an inquiry into allegations made by filmmaker Vinayan that Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith had pressurised the members of the State film award jury not to consider his film Pathonpatham Noottandufor awards under any category.

A panel comprising members outside the Academy should be constituted to probe the allegations, said AIYF State president N. Arun and secretary T.T. Jismon here on Monday. They condemned the alleged intervention by Mr. Ranjith and blamed him for misusing his position for his personal interests. Mr. Ranjith had not yet responded, giving credence to the allegations, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.