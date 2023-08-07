AIYF demands inquiry into allegations against Ranjith

August 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has urged the government to conduct an inquiry into allegations made by filmmaker Vinayan that Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith had pressurised the members of the State film award jury not to consider his film Pathonpatham Noottandufor awards under any category.

A panel comprising members outside the Academy should be constituted to probe the allegations, said AIYF State president N. Arun and secretary T.T. Jismon here on Monday. They condemned the alleged intervention by Mr. Ranjith and blamed him for misusing his position for his personal interests. Mr. Ranjith had not yet responded, giving credence to the allegations, they added.