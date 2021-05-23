Kochi

AIYF activist files complaint against Satheesan

A youth political activist has moved a complaint against V.D. Satheesan, the Opposition leader-designate, for allegedly violating the COVID protocol.

Complainant M. Arun, district secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), said Mr. Satheesan and his supporters took out a rally in Ernakulam district on May 22.

The procession, which was held in violation of the COVID protocol, would result in the spread of the disease, according to the AIYF activist’s complaint submitted to the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police.

