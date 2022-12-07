  1. EPaper
AITUC-backed employees’ confederation to build its influence in core IT sector

ITEC boasts over 1,400 members from 13 sectors related to IT and allied services

December 07, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KOCHI

M P Praveen

The AITUC-backed IT and Allied Employees’ Confederation (ITEC) aims at building its influence in the core IT sector by adopting a structure different from that of conventional trade unions.

ITEC now boasts over 1,400 members from 13 different sectors related to IT and allied services and claims that around 260 of them are from the core IT sector. The strategy is to turn IT Enabled Services (ITeS) the launchpad for working the way into core IT.

“We offer a completely digital platform for subscribing membership whereby employees can keep their membership confidential even from fellow members and can remain dormant without engaging in active trade union activities during normal times. They are mobilised only when an issue needs to be exposed. We have adopted such a strategy to overcome the disinclination of IT employees owing to fear of a backlash from company managements for being part of a trade union,” said Aneesh Zachariah, general secretary, ITEC.

The organisation expects its relevance to increase if and when the IT sector is hit by recessionary trends.

AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur inaugurated the maiden State meet of ITEC, which was registered in 2020, here on Wednesday. The meeting elected M.P. Gopakumar and Mr. Zachariah as State president and general secretary respectively.

“We have decided to formulate an awareness campaign against work from home, which goes against AITUC’s guiding philosophy of six hours each for work, entertainment, rest, and family. Employees are being exploited irrespective of working hours in the guise of work from home,” said Mr. Zachariah.

ITEC also passed a resolution asking the Union government to conduct a study into emotional, physiological and financial stress being faced by employees in the core IT sector.

The organisation called for ending what it alleged as “double funding” to Akshaya entrepreneurs and political discrimination against the Union Government-backed Common Service Centres.

“The State government has spent around ₹36 crore for mustering of welfare pensions and issue of life certificates through limited number of Akshaya centres alone in complete disregard of an Jeevan Pramaan certificate being issued by the Central government for pension mustering,” said Mr. Zachariah.

