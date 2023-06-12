AISF calls Vidya a former SFI leader, alleges she is not sole accused in fake experience certificate case

June 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF), the students’ outfit of the CPI, has regarded K. Vidya, a former student of Maharaja’s College who is in the eye of a storm in the alleged fake experience certificate controversy, as a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader and dubbed her action “a blot” on Kerala’s higher education sector.

The observation was part of a resolution passed at the district committee meeting of AISF held here on Sunday. It further remarked that Ms. Vidya was not the sole accused in the episode.

The observations assume significance in the wake of statements by SFI and CPI(M) leaders’ distancing themselves from the SFI links of Ms. Vidya. While the CPI(M) and its students’ outfit had been steadfastly backing SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho, who is embroiled in a controversy after being erroneously declared as passed in an exam that he never wrote on a mark list issued by Maharaja’s College, they had been insistent that Ms. Vidya’s past association with the SFI did not matter.

The resolution also protested against the decision of the former Vice-Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, Dharmaraj Adat in disregarding the findings of the university’s SC/ST cell that Ms. Vidya was given PhD admission in violation of reservation norms. Evidence that he had intervened in many other admissions as well has emerged now, the resolution alleged.

The AISF demanded action against Mr. Adat for his alleged bias in the admission issue. A probe should also be ordered against Mr. Adat, who the outfit alleged, had also faced complaint over corruption allegations in connection with the construction activities in the university, the resolution demanded.

