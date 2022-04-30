Airstrips for training NCC cadets not for commercial purpose: govt.

April 30, 2022 18:58 IST

Construction of airstrips challenged in HC

I

The airstrips in Idukki have been constructed for training NCC cadets through the Indian Air Force (IAF) using microlight aircraft and no environmental clearance is required for the strip construction since they are not used for any commercial purposes, according to a statement filed by the State government in the Kerala High Court in a case challenging the construction of the airstrips.

The State government submitted that there were no facilities for bunkering/refueling at the airstrips. Nor any traffic control was contemplated. In fact, the airstrips were exempted from obtaining prior environmental clearance, in terms of the environment impact assessment (EIA) notification of 2006.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government said that in June 3, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had granted clearance for the microlight airstrips and airspace. The runway and hangar had been completed. "The trial of ground and air studies" was carried out on April 7, and 8, 2022 by the senior air force pilots. During the trial, it was found that a small hill obstructing the path of runway had to be pruned for the smooth landing, the work of which is yet to be completed.

The statement said the NCC had the most modern microlight aircraft such as Virus SW80, a single-engine light aircraft with less than 55.8 DB noise. Therefore, the airstrips would have less impact on the air and noise environment. Four microlight planes had been provided by the Union Ministry of Defence for training the NCC air wing cadets.

The government submitted that the land where the airstrips were constructed had been allotted to the NCC department. It said the notification declaring reserve forest issued under Section 4 of the Kerala Forest Act of 1961 was applicable only to 106.114 hectares of land in Manjumala and the land allotted for the airstrips did not come under the category of the reserve forest. Therefore, no prior approval from the Central government was required for the construction. Nor any permission was required from the standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife.