Airport takes up flood-control measures

The Cochin International Airport’s project to combat flood-like situations will work around four focal measures that comprise a regulator-cum-bridge over the Chengalthodu, an additional diversion canal for the rivulet and two bridges over it.

The flood control measures are being taken up in the wake of the flooding of the airport facility, resulting in its shutdown for a fortnight in August last year. Heavy rains on August 15 and 16 in the district resulted in water level rising in the Periyar river. As a result, the flow of water in Chengalthodu, which drains stormwater into the Periyar, was reversed, flooding the airport and the surrounding areas.

The flood control measures are being taken up after a combined study by the Department of Irrigation as well as State-owned consultancy, Kitco. Dutch engineers had also been consulted before the project was finalised, airport sources said. The local bodies around the airport too were consulted, added sources.

A diversion canal will be built along the Chengalthodu on the northern side of the airport. This will help drain more water towards the northern side as the diversion will be linked to Nayathode and the Manjalythodu. The present diversion canal for the Chengalthodu on the southern side will be further deepened to increase the flow of water.

Two bridges over the Chengalthodu will be built. The bridges would help end the isolation of the Thurvankara area during floods.