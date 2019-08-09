Kochi

Airport operations suspended

In view of the continuing rain, air operations from Cochin International Airport Limited at Nedumbassery have been suspended till 9 a.m. on Friday as a precautionary measure. Emergency control room number at the airport: 0484-3053500.

